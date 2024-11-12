Police officer charged with drink driving offence in Yorkshire to appear in court
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with a drink driving offence and perverting the course of justice.
PC Abdul Iqbal, 29, has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit, perverting the course of justice and failing to furnish driver details.
Iqbal, who is based in Kirklees District, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on November 15.
The charges relate to an incident in the Calder Grove area of Wakefield on May 15.
He is currently suspended from duty.