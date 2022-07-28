Police officer could be jailed after starting relationship with domestic abuse victim

Liam Mills was a police constable with South Yorkshire Police when he began seeing the woman, but he was arrested and charged after colleagues raised concerns about the relationship.

The 34-year-old appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mills, who was based in Barnsley, is due to be sentenced on September 30.

Liam Mills appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

South Yorkshire Police said the officer has faced a misconduct hearing and been told he would have been sacked, if he had not already resigned.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber, said: "I am acutely aware of how appalled our communities will rightly be to hear about the offences committed by this former police officer.

"I and colleagues across the whole force are equally appalled.

"There is no place for such behaviour in South Yorkshire Police and when others in Mills’ team became aware of what was happening, they followed the appropriate procedures and made a report to our Counter Corruption Unit.

"Mills was immediately suspended from duties and a thorough investigation took place which uncovered the offending.