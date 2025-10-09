Police officer dismissed after engaging in ‘sexually inappropriate behaviour whilst on duty’

A police officer who made inappropriate comments to a female colleague has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC David Mellor, who was formerly based in Leeds, was accused of engaging in sexually inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour whilst on duty in August 2022.

Following a misconduct hearing, a panel has now found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he has been dismissed without notice from the force, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List preventing him from gaining further employment in policing nationally.

Police stock image

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “No one should be subject to behaviour from colleagues that makes them feel uncomfortable, and this is made very clear in the standards expected of officers, staff and volunteers at West Yorkshire Police.

“This officer has made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and in doing so has breached those standards.