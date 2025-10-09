Police officer dismissed after engaging in ‘sexually inappropriate behaviour whilst on duty’
PC David Mellor, who was formerly based in Leeds, was accused of engaging in sexually inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour whilst on duty in August 2022.
Following a misconduct hearing, a panel has now found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he has been dismissed without notice from the force, West Yorkshire Police said.
He will also be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List preventing him from gaining further employment in policing nationally.
Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “No one should be subject to behaviour from colleagues that makes them feel uncomfortable, and this is made very clear in the standards expected of officers, staff and volunteers at West Yorkshire Police.
“This officer has made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and in doing so has breached those standards.
“There is absolutely no place for this behaviour in policing and we are committed to creating a workplace that is inclusive and safe for everybody.”