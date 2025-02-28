Police officer seriously injured after brick thrown through car window as teens arrested
Three youths have been arrested by detectives investigating an incident where an officer was assaulted and seriously injured in the Halton Moor area of Leeds this week.
The three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on February 27 on suspicion of wounding with intent and criminal damage in relation to the incident in Coronation Parade about about 6pm on Monday, February 24, where a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police causing serious facial injuries to an officer.
The arrests follow a public appeal for information which was made yesterday, police said.
The youths remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation, police confirmed.