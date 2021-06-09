The 22-year-old officer had responded to reports of a crash involving a 72-year-old man and a car on Tickhill Road, Balby, when he was hit by a car.

The crash happened shortly before 3pm at the junction with Alverley Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries.

A generic picture of a police officer.

He has since been discharged.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of being over a drug drive limit and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Acting Police Sergeant Martyn Micklethwaite from the South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: “We are really keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened on Monday afternoon, or captured either collision on dashcam or CCTV footage.