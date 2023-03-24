News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Police officer who ‘caused colleague emotional distress’ during affair could be sacked

A police officer accused of causing a colleague “significant emotional distress” while they were having an affair could be sacked.

By Nathan Hyde
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT

PC Max Foster has been charged with gross misconduct by West Yorkshire Police and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, March 30.

According to the force, he “repeatedly lied” to another officer while they were having “a long-term extramarital affair” in 2020 and 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PC falsely claimed he was receiving treatment for cancer and that his father had died after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, the force added.

Most Popular
PC Max Foster has been charged with gross misconduct by West Yorkshire Police and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, March 30.
PC Max Foster has been charged with gross misconduct by West Yorkshire Police and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, March 30.
PC Max Foster has been charged with gross misconduct by West Yorkshire Police and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, March 30.

It also stated that PC Foster’s behaviour caused the officer to suffer “significant emotional distress” which affected her wellbeing.

If the charge is proven, he could be dismissed from the force without notice.

It comes after former West Yorkshire Police officer Lee Parker was given a suspended prison sentence for slapping a woman’s bottom and exposing himself to members of the public during a night out in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-year-old, who resigned from the police force while he was under investigation, also admitted grabbing and kissing a female member of the public on the same night, the force said.

He was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.

He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. Parker was also ordered to pay a £250 fine for each of the victims, the force said.