Police officer who ‘caused colleague emotional distress’ during affair could be sacked

A police officer accused of causing a colleague “significant emotional distress” while they were having an affair could be sacked.

PC Max Foster has been charged with gross misconduct by West Yorkshire Police and he will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, March 30.

According to the force, he “repeatedly lied” to another officer while they were having “a long-term extramarital affair” in 2020 and 2021.

The PC falsely claimed he was receiving treatment for cancer and that his father had died after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, the force added.

It also stated that PC Foster’s behaviour caused the officer to suffer “significant emotional distress” which affected her wellbeing.

If the charge is proven, he could be dismissed from the force without notice.

It comes after former West Yorkshire Police officer Lee Parker was given a suspended prison sentence for slapping a woman’s bottom and exposing himself to members of the public during a night out in Leeds.

The 40-year-old, who resigned from the police force while he was under investigation, also admitted grabbing and kissing a female member of the public on the same night, the force said.

He was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.