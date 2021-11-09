Police officer who told man 'chill out or I’ll choke you out' could be sacked

A complaint was made after police constable Graham Kanes restrained and arrested a man in Halifax in August 2020

Police constable Graham Kanes’ actions will be examined at a misconduct hearing, which begins on November 15.

A complaint was made after the officer arrested a man, who had reportedly punched someone in the face, in Halifax in August 2020 and the incident was filmed by a member of the public.

West Yorkshire Police say the constable allegedly put his arm around the man’s neck and said “chill out or I’ll choke you out” and “chill out or you’re going to sleep”.

The man who was being arrested claimed that he told the officer “I can’t breathe” and “I give up, I give up”.

West Yorkshire Police said PC Kanes has been accused of using force that was not reasonable, necessary or proportionate and that he provided a statement claiming the man had punched him, but this was “not an accurate or truthful account of what had happened”.

The force also said he has been accused of using “unprofessional and unreasonable” language while restraining the man.

If the officer is found guilty of gross misconduct he could be dismissed from the force.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said the officer will not face criminal charges because there is "insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction".

