Police officer will appear in court charged with fraud relating to mileage claims

A West Yorkshire Police officer will appear in court charged with fraud following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Ibrar Yaseen, 30, has been charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on August 19.

The charge relates to mileage claims submitted by PC Yaseen to the force.