Police officers in North Yorkshire raid cannabis farm with £400,000 worth of drugs

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 17:03 BST
Two men have been arrested after a police raid found a drugs den in North Yorkshire.

Officers received a call from an electrical supplier who raised concerns over irregular power usage at a premises near Bedale following a localised outage.

On attending the property in Aiskew, they found a “highly professional and sophisticated large-scale cannabis farm with thousands of plants spread across several growing areas”

The street value of the drugs was believed to be between £395,000 and £400,000

Officers found the farm in Aiskew near BedaleOfficers found the farm in Aiskew near Bedale
Officers found the farm in Aiskew near Bedale

Two occupants ran from the area and a police helicopter was scrambled to assist with the search.

The men were later apprehended and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class – B drug.

North Yorkshire Police said the men, aged in their 30s, are believed to be acting as part of an organised crime group based in the Western Balkan region of Europe. They have since been charged with cannabis production and are due to appear in court.

The area commander for Hambleton and Richmondshire, Superintendent Teresa Lam said: “Cannabis farming is extremely harmful and is often linked to sophisticated criminality.

"I’m grateful to the electrical supplier for providing the information and we continue to appeal for landlords, letting agents and the wider public to report any suspicious activity.”

