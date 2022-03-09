Police on routine call get 'more than they bargained for' after finding Yorkshire drug factory

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were called out to a house in Warmsworth on Tuesday (March 8) – and discovered nearly 1,000 cannabis plants.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a concern call in Warmsworth and found more than they bargained for.

Police discovered the huge drugs factory in Warmsworth.

“120 large cannabis plants and 844 baby plants were hiding behind the door for us - along with an Albanian male who is currently in custody being interviewed and processed by officers.

“The electrics to the address had also been bypassed but have now been made safe.”

Anyone with information about drugs in Doncaster is being urged to contact police.