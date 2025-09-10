The historic White Horse at Kilburn has been targeted by vandals who placed a red cross over the landmark, as police appeal for information.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Yorkshire’s most famous landmarks has been vandalised after a fabric red cross was placed over the White Horse at Kilburn.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed they received a report of criminal damage on Tuesday (Sept 9) in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark, carved into the hillside in the 19th century, has long been a symbol of the North York Moors and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A spokesperson for Forestry England, which manages the site, said: "We are aware of fabric that has appeared on the White Horse at Kilburn.

“We are working closely with the police to try and find who did the damage to this important asset of local and cultural heritage.

The White Horse of Kilburn being painted. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Our heritage specialists are assessing the impact this has had on the horse’s condition and are working on a plan to restore it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the public for their continued support and we urge anyone with information to contact the police online or by calling 101."

A force spokesperson added: “We received a report that criminal damage has been caused to the White Horse at Kilburn. It was reported to us just after 2pm on Tuesday 9 September.

“If anyone has information about the damage, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and provide reference NYP-09092025-0267.”