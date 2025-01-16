Police probe death of homeless Sheffield woman whose singing made her a social media star

Police are investigating the death of a homeless woman who became a social media sensation thanks to videos of her singing to strangers.

Keeley Thornton, 34, was beloved in her home city of Sheffield, South Yorks., and would often be filmed singing a version of club classic 'Freed from Desire by passersby.

She would also make friends with drunk university students and videos of her singing 'I'm Like a Bird' by Nelly Furtado would get up to 800,000 views online.

Tragically she died in hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious in the Arundel Gate area of the city at around 6.15pm.

A 47-year-old woman was on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and released on bail.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Keeley's death is currently being treated as "unexplained."

Tributes have been paid to Keeley after her death by locals who interacted with her in the city centre.

Mart Donnelly, 29, described her as "a ray of sunshine", adding: "Every time I used to see Keeley in town, she was a joy of sunshine.

"There wasn't ever a moment she was unhappy.

"It's so tragic what's happened to her and she will be deeply missed by so many people."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Cherie Lowe, who said Keeley had a "beautiful heart" and "will now be at peace".

She said: "She is now at peace, fly like a bird.

"She had a beautiful heart, anyone who knew the real Keeley knows this."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were made aware by the ambulance service of a woman unconscious on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers attended and the woman, 34, was found to be receiving treatment at the scene.

"She was conveyed to hospital by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Her family has been notified.

"A scene was established, which was later removed, and a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

"She has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue."