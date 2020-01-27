Police quiz three men after death of Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott

Detectives are today continuing to question three men in connection with the murder of Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old, who was playing for Matlock Town FC, died on Saturday following an attack in the town of Retford.

Tributes left outside Matlock FC for player Jordan Sinnott

He was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following two disturbances in a pub car park late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Sinnott, who is originally from Bradford and started his career at Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town, was taken to hospital but later died shortly before 6pm on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder who remains in police custody.

Two other men, aged 21 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of GBH and also remain in custody.

Flowers left outside the ground of Alfreton Town Football Club after footballer Jordan Sinnott died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday

Read more: Two men arrested over death of footballer Jordan Sinnott

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are making progress in the investigation, but we have unanswered questions. I know there are people out there who saw what happened and can answer those questions for us, so I would like to appeal to you directly - please do the right thing, not just for us but for Jordan’s family."

Mr Sinnott was the son of Lee Sinnott, who played for Bradford City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Bradford City paid tribute to Mr Sinnott on Twitter and in a statement said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bradfordian Jordan Sinnott, who has sadly passed away. May he rest in peace."

Floral tributes have also been left at Matlock Town FC.

Tributes left outside the ground of Alfreton Town Football Club after footballer Jordan Sinnott died in hospital shortly before 6pm on Saturday

Matlock Town posted on Twitter: "You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you."