A sweet shop in Pontefract - which is known as the home of liquorice - has been raided by police.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (Nov 12), officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team, Neighbourhood Impact Team and Pontefract and Knottingley NPT executed the warrant on the sweet shop.

West Yorkshire Police - Wakefield East posted on Facebook: “A male was arrested at the address for facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect has been released on bail whilst officers continue their investigations.”

West Yorkshire Police also thanked the community for their support.