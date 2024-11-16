Police raid sweet shop in Yorkshire's 'home of liquorice' over child exploitation fears
On Tuesday (Nov 12), officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team, Neighbourhood Impact Team and Pontefract and Knottingley NPT executed the warrant on the sweet shop.
West Yorkshire Police - Wakefield East posted on Facebook: “A male was arrested at the address for facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B.
“The suspect has been released on bail whilst officers continue their investigations.”
West Yorkshire Police also thanked the community for their support.
They urged members of the public with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.