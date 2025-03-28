Police raid Yorkshire property and discover cannabis factory and machete

Neighbourhood officers in Doncaster have dismantled a cannabis factory and recovered a large machete after raiding a property.

After gathering intelligence on activities at an address in Kirk Sandall, a warrant was executed resulting in the discovery of a cannabis farm hidden inside a home, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers also found a machete which was seized and recovered, with the cannabis plants dismantled and destroyed after a crime scene investigation team obtained forensic evidence from the property.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "As well as the cannabis cultivation there was evidence of drug supply at the property, with multiple nitrous oxide cannisters and snappy bags found inside the address.

"The electricity had also been bypassed in order to grow the plants, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties.

"We have since identified and arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

"These cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime groups and the people working in these so-called farms can be victims of human trafficking, forced to work against their will for crime gangs.

"By cutting out their supplies, we are able to severely limit their influence and reduce the harm they cause to our communities.