Police in Yorkshire made an unusual - and festive - discovery during a crackdown on wanted people on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police carried out a pre-Christmas round-up of wanted people, which led to officers visiting homes across the area including in York, Harrogate and Northallerton.

But it was on the A1(M) where they made their most festive arrest.

Officers pulled over a vehicle which was towing a trailer on the motorway in Hambleton as the driver was wanted on a warrant. They discovered two reindeer in the back of the trailer.

Sergeant Savannah Knighton said: “Everyone we found yesterday has been taken into custody… except the reindeer, who were both transported home safely.

“This was a pre-Christmas push to locate and detain a large number of wanted suspects, and teams across the force worked together with excellent results.

One of the reindeer found by police on the A1(M) | NYP

“However, we work around the clock 365 days of the year to locate people who are wanted, which keeps communities safe and ensures there really isn’t any hiding place for those who try to evade justice.”

A total of 11 people were arrested in connection with separate cases which included a range of offences from drugs, assault and domestic violence.

Some of the suspects were wanted by police in connection with active investigations and others were wanted by the courts after failing to attend legal proceedings.