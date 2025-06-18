Police release CCTV in bid to find cause of 'unexplained death' in Yorkshire

Police have issued stills from CCTV footage in a bid to help solve the mystery surrounding an unexplained death in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a body in Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield at around 7.15pm on June 10.

The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the canal by officers. His death is being treated as unexplained.

However, the force did arrest a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail.

Detectives have now released images of the man who died, hoping it will help them trace his movements before he was found.

Earlier in the evening, he had attended a police enquiry desk to enquire about some property. Because of his contact with police, a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

However, it was referred back to South Yorkshire Police for local investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We are releasing CCTV images of the man who died, pictured wearing a grey jacket and trousers, and light coloured trainers, and carrying a dark Nike rucksack.

“We hope that this may help jog the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the man.

“If you were on the canal towpath or the surrounding area between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 4pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday last week and have any information, please come forward.

"No piece of information is too small, it could be a vital piece of information that could help our team of detectives progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of June 10.