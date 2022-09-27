News you can trust since 1754
Police release CCTV of dog owner whose German shepherd attacked another woman in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police are trying to trace the owner of a German shepherd which bit a woman and another dog in Doncaster earlier this month.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:30 pm
Police said: “At around midday on Saturday 3 September, it is reported that a 25-year-old woman was walking her dog along Hall Flat Lane in Balby, when another dog – believed to be a German shepherd-type breed – ran towards them from the other side of the road.

“The dog is then believed to have bitten the victim’s dog numerous times, causing serious injuries that have required vet treatment.

“The 25-year-old was also bitten by the dog when she tried to intervene and suffered an injury to her hand that required hospital treatment.

The woman pictured with her dog

“Officers are now keen to identify the woman pictured and are asking her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch as she may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

“You can contact us online using our new webchat service, report information using our online portal or by calling us on 101. Please quote incident number 568 of 3 September 2022. You can access webchat and our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”