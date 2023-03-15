South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a group of four burglars prowling in a village garden before breaking into a house and attacking the owner.

A 62-year-old man who had been asleep upstairs was assaulted and injured in the leg during the home invasion on Doncaster Road in the village of Hatfield, near Doncaster.

The incident took place last summer but footage has only just been made public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers investigating a reported aggravated burglary in Doncaster in July have released CCTV footage of men they are keen to identify.

The gang scope out the garden before breaking into the house

“At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

“The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete. One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury.

“The group left the property with a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items, including a Patek Philippe watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.“A two more men aged 40 and 29 have also been arrested and released under investigation.

“Officers are now keen to identify the men pictured. Do you know him? Do you hold any information about this aggravated burglary?