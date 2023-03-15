News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
3 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
3 minutes ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel

Police release CCTV of Patek Philippe watch burglars prowling garden in Yorkshire village before attacking man as he slept

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a group of four burglars prowling in a village garden before breaking into a house and attacking the owner.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

A 62-year-old man who had been asleep upstairs was assaulted and injured in the leg during the home invasion on Doncaster Road in the village of Hatfield, near Doncaster.

The incident took place last summer but footage has only just been made public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers investigating a reported aggravated burglary in Doncaster in July have released CCTV footage of men they are keen to identify.

Most Popular
The gang scope out the garden before breaking into the house
The gang scope out the garden before breaking into the house
The gang scope out the garden before breaking into the house

“At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

“The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete. One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury.

“The group left the property with a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items, including a Patek Philippe watch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.“A two more men aged 40 and 29 have also been arrested and released under investigation.

“Officers are now keen to identify the men pictured. Do you know him? Do you hold any information about this aggravated burglary?

“Please get in touch using our new webchat service, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 28 of 2 July 2022. You can access webchat and the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”