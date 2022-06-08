Police release CCTV of suspected owner of dog who bit woman in Yorkshire pub

Police said: "It is reported that on 12 February at around 7.45pm, the woman was sat inside the Wisewood Inn in Loxley when her dog was attacked by another dog. When she attempted to separate the animals, she was bitten on the hand.

"Her dog suffered injuries that required treatment from a vet, and she has suffered nerve damage to her finger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman pictured with friends in the pub

"We are now looking to identify the woman pictured in connection to this incident. Do you recognise her?

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 612 of 12 February.

"Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111."