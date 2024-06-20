Police release CCTV of suspects who allegedly stole paddling pools, CBD oil and Calpol

Police in North Yorkshire have released separate appeals to trace suspects of theft offences.

In the first appeal, officers issued CCTV of two females they would like to speak to following a theft from Morrisons, Castlegate in Malton. (top left and right in image)

It happened on Friday 24 May at approximately 2.25pm and involved the suspects filling a trolley with medical items such as Calpol to the value of over £350.

They have then placed the items into a bag before leaving the store without making payment, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation. Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Katie Hicks collar number 720, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

In the second appeal, officers issued a CCTV image image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at Yorkshire Trading in Malton.

It happened on Monday May 13 and involved a woman entering the store and selecting two paddling pools from the shelf. (bottom left of picture)

She then waited near the exit of the store and left without paying for the items, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the female pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240083793 when passing on information.”

In the final appeal, officers released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at Holland and Barrett in York Designer Outlet.

It happened on May 9 and involved a woman taking CBD oil from the shelves and placing it onto the back of a wheelchair, used by someone she is believed to have been with. (bottom right on picture).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

