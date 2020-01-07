Police release horrifying footage of dangerous drug driver causing chaos on Yorkshire's roads

A Yorkshire Police force has released horrifying footage of a dangerous driver who led officers on a six-mile high-speed pursuit putting people in fear of their lives.

Corey Gerrard, of Howard Road, Maltby drove at high speed, through red lights and overtook other drivers dangerously in the six-mile pursuit, which took place through Rotherham on May 22, last year.

Police tried to get Correy Gerrard to stop by deploying a stop stick, causing damage to his tyres, but he continued to drive, before colliding with a Vauxhall Corsa and crashing into another stationary vehicle.

The occupants of the Corsa suffered minor injuries and police said they were lucky to be alive.

After crashing his car, Gerrard attempted to outrun officers by fleeing down an embankment close to Byford Road in Maltby.

He was chased by police with the assistance of a drone and arrested. He was tested at the road side for alcohol and drugs and tested positive for Cannabis.

Gerard appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on January 2 after being charged with various driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while under the influence of drugs and failing to stop for officers.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and was banned from driving for three years and six months.

PC Sam Clifford, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Gerrard not only put himself and officers in danger during the pursuit, but innocent pedestrians and road users around him.

“The consequences of his actions could have been very different for those in the Vauxhall Corsa, which he collided with.

“For over three years our roads will hopefully be a safer place without Gerrard on them.”