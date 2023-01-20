Police release image of 33-year-old Yorkshire man who was stabbed to death in his own home

Police have released an image of a Yorkshire man who was stabbed to death in his own home last weekend.

Khalfan Seif was stabbed to death at his home in Springdale Avenue in Huddersfield at about 11pm on January 14. West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team launched a murder investigation, and have since arrested five people in connection with Mr Seif’s death.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital with his injuries but died from his injuries.

Two men aged 18, and 19 who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody while a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail. Now, another 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Khalfan Seif

