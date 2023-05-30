All Sections
Police release image of dog walker whose pet is accused of biting horse's face in Yorkshire woods

South Yorkshire Police have released an image of a dog walker whose pet is suspected of biting a horse's face.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:06 BST

The force said: “It is reported that on Wednesday 19 April a dog has bitten a horse in Greno Woods in Sheffield, which has resulted in significant facial injuries on the horse.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?

"If you can help, you can pass information via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 by quoting incident number 851 on 19 April.”

The dog walker whose pet is suspected of the attackThe dog walker whose pet is suspected of the attack
Greno Woods is a Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust nature reserve.