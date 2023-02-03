Police have released a CCTV image of a woman suspected of driving off after her car hit an elderly pedestrian.

West Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at about 6.30pm on Tuesday 27 December outside the Wetherby Whaler restaurant in Market Place, Wetherby, when a dark coloured Fiat 500 was in collision with an elderly woman.

“The elderly woman suffered serious leg injuries. The vehicle was not present when police arrived.

“Enquiries have established that the woman got into the Fiat just before it was involved in the collision.

The Wetherby Whaler, Market Place, Wetherby.

“Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact PC 709 Brown at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The reference is 13220706935.”

