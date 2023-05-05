Police release picture of suspect after reports of indecent exposure in woods

Police have released a picture of a suspect after reports of an indecent exposure incident/

Police in Rotherham have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify in connection with reports of indecent exposure and lewd behaviour.

On Sunday April 9, at around 1.30pm, police received reports from concerned members of the public that a man was in a wooded area near to Barker’s Park, Rotherham, exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Officers received further reports of a similar nature at around 3pm the same day, with members of the public reporting a man exposing himself while in the wooded area across from Barker’s Park, that leads onto the fields near to Scholes Lane.

Given the location and nature of the offences reported, officers are exploring whether the latest reports are connected to previous incidents of indecent exposure reported in the Thorpe Hesley, Scholes and Kimberworth areas of the town.

One of the individuals affected by the most recent incidents last month has helped to produce an e-fit image of a suspect officers are keen to identify.

If you have any information that could help officers, get in touch using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 468 of 9 April 2023.

If you live locally and you believe you might have CCTV or video doorbell footage of this individual, you can email it to [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the email subject line.

Access live chat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.