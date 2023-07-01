A driver who drove through peaceful Yorkshire estate villages at speeds of up to 100mph has been jailed.

Mikey Lee Neasham, 27, from York, who had no licence or insurance, was given 17 months in prison by York Crown Court this week for dangerous driving and criminal damage to a police car. He was also handed a two-year driving ban.

The court heard how at around 10.50pm on Monday 30 January, officers spotted Neasham driving on the A1237 ring road around York. When indicated to stop, Neasham ignored the officer’s instruction and sped off through the streets of Rawcliffe, turning into a residential cul-de-sac. Realising he was cornered, Neasham then smashed his way out, repeatedly ramming a police car and causing extensive damage.

He then took off in the direction of Shipton-by-Beningbrough, reaching speeds of up to 130mph along the A19 through Skelton, taking corners at 100mph. As Neasham approached Shipton-by-Beningbrough he paid no regard the 30mph limit, tearing through the village at 90mph.

Just as he reached the outskirts of the village, Neasham carried out a handbrake turn and decided to turn onto Corban Lane, heading in the direction of Wigginton and Haxby. He then travelled along the national speed limit road at 110mph, before turning right at the crossroads back in the direction of Skelton. However, before he reached the village for the second time, he lost control of his vehicle, crashing off the road into nearby fields.

When arrested, officers found Neasham only held an expired provisional licence and the Astra was uninsured.

Traffic Constable Jack Dodsworth, who took over the second part of the pursuit, said: “Neasham’s driving was exceptionally dangerous. The speeds he reached as he travelled through Skelton and Shipton-by-Beningbrough were utterly reckless and it was only through sheer luck that he didn’t cause a serious or fatal collision.

“Also, the damage he caused to my colleague’s vehicle was extensive, meaning that a valuable policing resource that’s used to keep the public of North Yorkshire safe was off the road for some time.