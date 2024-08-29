Police renew appeal as Yorkshire woman dies in hospital after Ripon crash

A Yorkshire woman involved in a crash near West Tanfield Cricket Club has died in hospital.

On Saturday (Aug 24), a blue Suzuki motorcycle ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate and a pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from the Hambleton area, were involved in a crash at around 2.30pm.

The A6108, close to West Tanfield Cricket Club, in Ripon, was closed until 7.15pm on Saturday while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

The woman was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment but died on Tuesday evening (Aug 27).

Her family are being supported while police enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police has now renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

In a statement they said: “Anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken with officers, is asked to email [email protected].

“Or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.