Police have renewed their appeal for a wanted man after a reliable sighting sparked a major search in Leeds city centre today.

Officers received information around lunchtime in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, wanted in connection with a serious offence.

Armed officers, supported by a police helicopter, were deployed to the vicinity of Leeds train station following the sighting.

Despite an extensive search, he was not located, West Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening.

Dale Poppleton is wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an assault in Bradford.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any sightings of Poppleton in the area or any other information that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.

Poppleton, aged 41, is distinctive as he has half of his right ear missing. He is 6ft 1in tall and of medium build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230018345 or at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat