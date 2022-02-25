North Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a call at 4pm yesterday afternoon from a member of the public who was in the Acomb area of York. They called police to report that their Range Rover had just been stolen from outside a shop with their Doberman dog left inside the vehicle.

"Officers in the area were immediately alerted and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) work was carried out to guide officers towards the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle had a tracking device fitted and was able to help police by giving live updates on its movements.

"Specialist resources including roads policing officers, the National Police Air Service helicopter and a police dog unit were all scrambled towards the stolen vehicle.

The Range Rover overturned in a field in North Duffield and the dog escaped

"Officers managed to put a stinger site in place on the A163 at North Duffield and the stolen vehicle was stung less than 30 minutes after it was reported to police. The vehicle managed to continue for a short time before it overturned in a field.

"The suspect remained with the vehicle and officers quickly moved in to detain the man. The owner’s dog who remained inside the vehicle for the length of the pursuit fled from the vehicle once it overturned. Once the suspect was detained by officers the police helicopter focused on the dog who ran half a mile from the stolen vehicle. The helicopter guided units towards the shaken dog. A vet was quickly brought in to assist with the welfare of the dog who did not suffer serious injuries.