Humberside Police were called to Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in August 2017, after a whistleblower raised concerns about the actions of one member of staff in a letter.

Detectives launched the investigation shortly before Care Quality Commission inspectors identified “multiple failings” – highlighting concerns about two residents who had not had a bath or shower for almost a year – and rated the home in York inadequate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the force said detectives found no evidence of wrongdoing at the home, which has since been rated good, and no one was prosecuted.

Humberside Police were called to Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in August 2017

A police spokeswoman said: “A number of enquiries were carried out by officers in our Protecting Vulnerable People Department, working alongside partner agencies, in a bid to collate any available evidence to progress a criminal investigation.

“Various people at the care home were spoken to and statements taken. There was very little evidentially to be able to pursue a criminal investigation and achieve a successful prosecution due to no actual first-hand witness accounts.

“The case was filed pending any new information that was made available.”

It comes after a High Court judge ruled a trial is needed to determine whether the care home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare Homes Limited, subjected Elsie Casey to “inhuman or degrading treatment”. The 94-year-old died while suffering from pneumonia and dementia in November 2017, after spending four-and-a-half years at the home.

Her close friend Susan Milner has taken legal action against the owners and is now seeking damages, claiming the home breached Articles 2 and 3 of the Human Rights Act.

She has made a number of allegations, which have not been proven, including Mrs Casey was “often left thirsty and hungry”, isolated from other residents and “left in a soiled state for prolonged periods”.

Ms Milner claimed the treatment of her friend “went against basic standards of decency and humanity” and the care she received “put her very life at risk and contributed to her decline”.

After a hearing in February, High Court judge Master Davison decided to strike out the claim that Article 2, which protects the “right to life”, was breached.

But he also said the alleged violation of Article 3, which prohibits “inhuman or degrading treatment”, needs further consideration.

The care home owner said the case had been “properly characterised as one of neglect” and it “fell substantially short of the threshold for inhuman or degrading treatment” – but the judge concluded that it is “a matter for trial”.

The judge added: “I acknowledge that the threshold is high. I acknowledge also that a court might take the view that the matters complained of in fact amount to no more than substandard care and fall short, perhaps well short, of that threshold.”