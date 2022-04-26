Police review response after protesters are 'pepper sprayed' in Sheffield

The force said there has been some “community concern” over its response to South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group’s (SYMAAG) protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday and Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber has agreed to conduct a review.

A 44-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested shortly before 2pm at the protest, on suspicion of displaying articles suggesting support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence set out in the Terrorism Act 2000. He was then released under investigation.

SYMAAG has shared video footage on social media, which appears to show officers striking protesters and using incapacitant spray.

The group, which was staging a demonstration against Turkey’s decision to launch military strikes against Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, said there was an altercation when officers attempted to take flags off a protester and arrest him.

In a statement, it said: “Several extra policemen violently pushed away attenders including women, teenagers and younger children. This put families and children in a state of shock, with many crying for help.

“One of the man’s hands was cuffed and police pulled on the cuff, walking towards the police vehicles injuring the man’s wrist and forearm. People followed, trying to support the man and stop the arrest.

“The police then indiscriminately used pepper spray and punched people in order to disperse the supporters. Several men, women and a teenager were badly affected by pepper spray with eyes and throat burning.”

Sheffield Superintendent Benn Kemp said South Yorkshire Police always “strive to uphold and facilitate” people’s right to protest.

He added: “We know there has been some community concern regarding the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s arrest.

“Footage of the incident and the events leading up to the arrest is currently being reviewed at Chief Officer level.

“Meanwhile, we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said he has been contacted by a number of people who have raised concerns about the police response.

“I met the Deputy Chief Constable this morning and he has agreed to review the police response,” he said.

“Over the next few days CCTV will be collected from around the area and the whole incident examined.