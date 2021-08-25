Police say 'wall of silence from certain families' is making ending recent spate of crime in Ripon difficult

Ripon city centre

Philip Allott said he hoped an increased police presence in the city would send a message that “crime will not be tolerated” as he also urged more residents to “break silence” and report anything suspicious.

It follows another spate of crime over recent weeks including a teenager being robbed at knifepoint, with a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man later being charged.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Allott said: “I want to reassure the community in Ripon that police are on top of this. Officers know who the perpetrators are, they have made arrests, they have got a grip on the situation, and I am confident of that.

“One of the problems we have in Ripon is sometimes a wall of silence by certain families and that makes it quite difficult to apprehend people. The police will still get those people. It just takes a bit longer.

“We would ask that residents do talk to police even if they phone Crimestoppers which they can do anonymously, or alternatively through 101.”

Other incidents in recent weeks include a 16-year-old boy being chased by a group believed to be around the same age. This is believed to have happened in the Southgate area in the early hours of August 18.

The night after, two men were arrested in connection with an incident on Bondgate and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray after a separate incident on Mawson Lane.

It has prompted police to step up patrols which was a tactic used at the start of the year during another spate of crime and when councillors held a meeting with former commissioner Julia Mulligan.

Mr Allott, who replaced Ms Mulligan in May, said he hoped to meet with councillors in the coming weeks to offer more reassurances and also discuss other plans to tackle crime and help repeat offenders.

He said: “Police are being extremely effective but there are some fundamental issues which have to be addressed here.

“We try wherever possible to avoid putting young people through the courts system because we know that tends to lead to a downward spiral.

“But in some cases, this is not always possible because of the seriousness of what is involved.”

He added: “Policing can put a sticky plaster on the problem, but unfortunately history tells me in Ripon that every so often a small number of members of the community spill out and cause trouble.