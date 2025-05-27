Police search for ‘chubby’ naked man after indecent act in Yorkshire woods

Police have released an e-fit of a naked man described as “chubby” after he approached two women while performing an indecent act in Judy Woods near Wyke.

At around 2:35pm on Wednesday, March 19, a suspect approached two women close to the river in Judy Woods, near Wyke.

The man, who was naked, approached the women and committed an indecent act.

The suspect was described as white, believed to be in his late 20s, with short dark hair.

He was also described as “stocky” or “chubby”.

West Yorkshire Police has released an e-fit of the suspect they are searching for. | West Yorkshire Police

Police have released an e-fit image of the suspect and have launched an appeal for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Calderdale’s adult protection team want to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the male in the image or who may have information to assist the enquiry.

“Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250155428.