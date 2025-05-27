Police search for ‘chubby’ naked man after indecent act in Yorkshire woods
At around 2:35pm on Wednesday, March 19, a suspect approached two women close to the river in Judy Woods, near Wyke.
The man, who was naked, approached the women and committed an indecent act.
The suspect was described as white, believed to be in his late 20s, with short dark hair.
He was also described as “stocky” or “chubby”.
Police have released an e-fit image of the suspect and have launched an appeal for anyone who may have any information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Calderdale’s adult protection team want to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the male in the image or who may have information to assist the enquiry.
“Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250155428.
“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”