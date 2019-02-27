Police search for missing 13-year-old boy from Birkenshaw

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Birkenshaw

Joseph Schofield was reported missing on Saturday, February 23 and has yet to be found.

Police search for missing 13-year-old Joseph Schoefield from Birkenshaw. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police.

Police said he has been sighted in the Bradford/Tong Street area over the last few days and they believe he may still be in this area.

More in news: Incredible dashcam footage shows woman almost run over while crossing road on her phone in Leeds

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and slim. He was last seen wearing dark grey/black jogging bottoms, blue and orange Regatta coat, black Under Armour trainers and carrying an Ellesse backpack.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or with information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101.

More in news: Family name Bramley murder victim