Police search for missing 20-week old puppy stolen in West Yorkshire burglary

Police are searching for the whereabouts of a puppy that was stolen from West Yorkshire.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:42 pm
Bella, a blue French Bull Dog, was stolen during a burglary.

Bella, who is 20 weeks old, was taken from a property in Norwood Avenue, between 10pm on Thursday, February 17 and 2am yesterday morning (February 18).

It is reported that the suspects entered the property by breaking the locks of the door and then taking the puppy.

Officers are keen for the safe return of Bella and are appealing to the public to assist.

DI Ryan Bragg of Bradford District CID said: “The owner is understandably very concerned for Bella and is desperate for her to be returned safely. We would urge anyone with information to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13220091067.”