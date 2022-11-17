Police searching for ‘Batman and Joker’ after unprovoked attack on group left men seriously injured

Police want to identify two people dressed as Batman and the Joker after a group were attacked in Yorkshire.

The incident took place in Sheffield shortly after 3am on Sunday, October 30.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said that three men left Stein Haus, previously BierKeller, on West Street before turning onto Bailey Lane.

It is understood that the group were followed onto Bailey Lane by a man wearing a Batman t-shirt and a woman dressed as the Joker.

Police want to identify these two people after a group were attacked in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

The men were then violently assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries that require ongoing hospital treatment.

Another victim, also an 18-year-old man, suffered a slash wound to his hip, suggesting that a knife was used during the assault.

Officers have today released stills of two people they wish to identify as part of the investigation.

