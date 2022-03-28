Police seek woman after dogs called Mabel and Parker chased sheep near John of Gaunt's Castle in North Yorkshire

At around 2.50pm last Thursday, witnesses reported seeing a dalmatian dog, believed to be called Mabel, chase after three ewes on land adjacent to a public footpath below the ruins of John of Gaunt's castle near Beaver Dyke Reservoirs, in an area known as Haverah Park.

A second, medium-sized black dog, thought to be called Parker, also joined in the chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who could assist the investigation.

John of Gaunt's Castle

They would especially like to trace a woman who was seen to be exercising a number of dogs in the area and who was also the owner of a black van which was parked at the side of Pennypot Lane where the footpath to the reservoirs starts, as she may hold useful information.

North Yorkshire Police added: "Being in charge of a dog which worries sheep is a criminal offence. At this time of year ewes are often heavily pregnant and being chases by a dog can result in significant injury or suffering and in the worst cases, death of the animals involved. It also has devastating consequences for livestock keepers, causing personal distress as well as significant financial costs."