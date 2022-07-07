Police seeking arsonist who started fire inside a PureGym in Yorkshire after using stolen entry code

A CCTV image of the suspect has now been released following the incident at PureGym on Manton Street at 4am on Monday June 20 - a facility which is open 24 hours a day.

The man used a stolen entry code to gain access to the gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: "A fire was reported a short time later, which caused damage to the carpets. It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and is being investigated as arson.

The suspect pictured in the PureGym

"Officers are keen to identify the man pictured and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch as he could hold useful information about the incident.

"You can get in touch with us via our online portal, our new live chat, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 417 of 20 June 2022 when you contact us. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/