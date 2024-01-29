Police seize over £1 Million worth of cannabis amid raid on large-scale operation in West Yorkshire

More than 1,500 large cannabis plants were located and recovered by West Yorkshire Police during the early morning operation on January 25.

The Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the raid on a disused commercial premises on Wharf Mill in Ravensthorpe following a tip off.

Officers discovered the premises had been converted for large-scale cannabis production.

A warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act and was facilitated by the Specialist Operational Support Unit of the force - with technical assistance provided by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

This follows a separate raid, earlier in January, on Wharf Mill.

In the previous raid, police discovered 100 cannabis plants and a number of stolen car parts.

This police investigation is still ongoing, the force confirmed.

Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, credited the successful seizure to the community intelligence the force received.

He said: “This has clearly been a very large scale seizure of cannabis and has come about as a result of community intelligence which has been developed by our officers.

“This seizure, combined with the closure of a cannabis factory at another unit in this area recently, will have taken a substantial amount of potential profit out of the hands of organised criminals.”

Sergeant Clarke also urged anyone with information to come forward.