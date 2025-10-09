Police seize £1million of Class A drugs after two cars searched in Yorkshire

More than 40kg of suspected Class A drugs, worth an estimated value of over £1million, has been seized and recovered by officers in Sheffield after two cars were searched.

At 7.05pm on Tuesday October 7, officers reacting to intelligence conducted a search of two vehicles – one on Westwood New Road and one on Halifax Road Sheffield.

Both vehicles were found to contain suspected Class A drugs.

A further search of a property on St Albans Road, led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected Class A drugs and three firearms.

Officers have arrested five people in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 35 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and possession of firearms offences.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of firearms offences.

Two men, aged 26 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.