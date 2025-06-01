Police seized three escaped dogs after they attacked several people in Hartlepool

Police have seized three dogs after they escaped a property and attacked several people in Hartlepool.

Shortly before 2pm on Sunday (Jun 1), police responded to reports three German Shepherd dogs were loose.

The animals had escaped from a property on Sheriff Street in Hartlepool.

Police confirmed the dogs had attacked several people in the street.

Those injured were treated by paramedics at the scene.

All of the dogs were removed from the property by officers, and the area is now safe again.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We are aware of some speculation circulating on social media and can confirm that none of the dogs have been destroyed.