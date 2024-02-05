Police shocked after finding car patched up with wallpaper after crash in Yorkshire

Photos show how the motorist used parcel tape and the flower-themed lining to hide a huge hole in the bodywork of his Silver Toyota Yaris hatchback.

Stunned officers who spotted the baffling bodge job while checking vehicles in Bradford called the car the “highlight of the evening”.

They said the motor had now been banned by the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency - and its owner was reported for its terrible condition.

The Silver Toyota Yaris with wallpaper used to plug a hole in the bodywork

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Highlight of the evening was this Yaris. Yes, that is wallpaper and brown parcel tape covering accident damage from the day before.