Police special constable who sent explicit pictures to three women on social media sentenced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faran Hanson, 26, was a Special Constable with South Yorkshire Police when, in May 2021, a woman came forward to police to report that she had received an explicit image via Snapchat.

An investigation was launched and the sender of the image was identified as Hanson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested and immediately suspended from duty, police said.

Faran Hanson, 26, was a Special Constable with the force when, in May 2021, a woman came forward to police to report that she had received an explicit image via Snapchat.

Enquiries subsequently identified more women who had received offensive and indecent images from Hanson over social networking sites.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Upon receiving a report that sexually inappropriate and explicit images had been shared by a serving Special Constable, we acted quickly to arrest Hanson and seize his devices.

“Hanson’s behaviour is appalling and falls far, far below that which we expect of any officer or staff member. He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, meaning this matter had to go to trial and I am pleased that he was convicted based on the wealth of evidence put before the court.

“This was thanks in no small part to the testimony of the women Hanson targeted with his communications. I commend the victims for supporting our investigation and bravely giving evidence in court about what happened.”

Hanson was found guilty of three offences contrary to Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, namely using a public electronic communications network to send a message that is grossly offensive or indecent.

This followed a trial held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Hanson was sentenced to a two-year community order, 60 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay costs.

He was also served restraining orders for each of his victims.