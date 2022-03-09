Police appeal for information after a woman was punched in the head and robbed while walking her dog in Sutton in Craven

A woman was punched in the head and had her phone stolen while she was walking her dog in woods in North Yorkshire.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:10 am

She was in Sutton Clough Woods when two men appeared, one of whom punched her in the head, say North Yorkshire Police. She fell to the floor and one man grabbed her phone and ran off.

The incident took place between 10.30am and 11.30am on Sunday March 6 and now police are appealing for information as they investigate the robbery. Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out extra patrols in the area following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Killer will serve 22 years in jail after stabbing a man through the heart in Wes...
Police have stepped up patrols in Sutton in Craven after a woman was robbed as she walked her dog.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220038968.