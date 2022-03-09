She was in Sutton Clough Woods when two men appeared, one of whom punched her in the head, say North Yorkshire Police. She fell to the floor and one man grabbed her phone and ran off.
The incident took place between 10.30am and 11.30am on Sunday March 6 and now police are appealing for information as they investigate the robbery. Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out extra patrols in the area following the incident.
Read More
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220038968.