Stolen car in Selby is recovered by police within two hours after chase on region's roads

A suspected stolen car was pursued by police and recovered within two hours of it being reported by the owner.

By Emma Ryan
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:10 pm
The Peugeot 208 was taken from outside a property on Cochrane Street in Selby and North Yorkshire Police were called at 6.45am yesterday (Sunday).

Using the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, the staff in the force control room managed to track the movements of the stolen vehicle and alerted officers on patrol, who spotted it at 8.20am on the A1237 towards Poppleton in the York area.

The Peugeot 208 was taken from outside a property in Selby yesterday morning and tracked down less than two hours later near the A1.

After the incident, North Yorkshire Police said that a 17-year-old boy, from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

In addition, a 16-year-old boy, from Selby, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft. He was charged with aggravated vehicle taking without the owner’s consent, theft from a motor vehicle and possessing criminal property, an e-scooter.

He is due to appear at Harrogate Youth Court on April 29.