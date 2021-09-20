Police treating death of man in his 30s found in Scarborough house as 'unexplained'

Cross Street, Scarborough

Officers remain at the scene and an investigation is ongoing while a cause of death is established.

A statement from police said: "Police received a call from the ambulance service just before 9am this morning September 20 reporting the discovery of a deceased man inside a property on Cross Street in Scarborough.

"We can now confirm a man in his 30s was pronounced dead by ambulance crews at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the death is now under way.

"At this time the death is being treated as unexplained. A police cordon remains in place on Cross Street to allow the investigation to progress.