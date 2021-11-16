Police try to trace man who approached 11-year-old girl in York alleyway and 'told her she was cute'

The girl was cycling through an alleyway off Tennent Road in Acomb, York, at 3.10pm on Friday November 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man approached her and asked her name and age before telling her she was 'cute' and shouting after her as she rode away.

The incident happened in an alleyway in Acomb, York

He is described as a white, aged 30-50, with a tan, an accent, very dark brown almost black hair, of average build, and around 5'10 in height.

He is also described as having a scar under his right eye that was approximately 2cm in length and he was wearing all black clothing.

If you were in the area at the time and recall seeing a man who matches the description or have any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured something, contact police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] .

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Aleisha Madden.