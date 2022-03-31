Police trying to trace cyclist who became abusive after being caught urinating against a wall in Sheffield village

Police are trying to trace a man caught urinating against a wall in an affluent Sheffield village.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:52 pm

The man was photographed by a couple who allegedly witnessed him being verbally abusive and threatening when they challenged him about his behaviour in Totley.

He was dressed in cycling lycra and cleats and appears to have stopped for a drinks break beside another man also dressed in cycling kit.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers in Sheffield are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to threatening behaviour.

"It is reported that on 21 March at 9:15am, a man and woman were walking along Hillfoot Road in Totley when they witnessed a man urinating up a wall.

"The victim confronted the man about his behaviour and was verbally threatened.

"Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to the incident.

The cyclist police wish to speak to

"Do you recognise him? Please call 101 quoting incident number 815 of 21 March 2022."