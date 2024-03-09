Cordons remain in place at three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises, with officers issuing an update as they speak directly to families.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin, of Humberside Police, has confirmed that bodies are being moved to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

He also asked people to refrain from speculating, adding: "At the core of this investigation will be heartbroken and devastated families and we ask for the utmost respect".

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull after after reports of "concern for care of the deceased". Police cordoned off three branches of the funeral director in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

An investigation was confirmed on Friday as police cordons were put in place at Legacy Independent Funeral Services on Hessle Road and Anlaby Road in Hull, and Beckside in Beverley.

Now, in an update, the ACC has said: “We received a report on Wednesday, 6 March, expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations."

Teams of skilled detectives and specially trained staff have been working with local councils and coroners, he added.

“Together we have been conducting extensive enquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us.

“As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

“Specially trained family liaison officers have already seen families involved and will continue to do so. These officers are working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues."

The Assistant Chief Constable has said a dedicated phone line has been set up, and is available to anyone experiencing distress or concern following this report.

“We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported," he said.

“I do want to please ask the public to remain respectful and refrain from speculation. At the core of this investigation will be heartbroken and devastated families and we ask for the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community.”

Anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns is asked to call 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if abroad.